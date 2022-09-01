Judge approves suspension of Upshur County district clerk

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Upshur County District Clerk Karen Bunn has been suspended after a hearing in front of visiting Judge Jack Carter Thursday.

Carter said in open court after recess the parties involved made an agreement for the suspension.

The county will pay Bunn until her term is up in December. Nicole Hernandez, who won the March primary election for the office, has been appointed as the new temporary district clerk.

New Upshur County District Clerk Nicole Hernandez. (KLTV)

The move comes after a group of attorneys signed a legal petition to remove Bunn from office.

Lead plaintiffs David Griffith, Matthew Patton and Brandon Winn filed the petition through counsel Joe Newsom.

They cited reasons such as failing to perform required duties and failing to train employees in the petition.

“Throughout the majority of Defendant’s term of office, Defendant failed or refused to be present in her office at the Upshur County Justice Center and neglected her duties as District Clerk,” the petition stated.

Bunn had no attorneys in court to represent her Thursday. Witnesses spoke and exhibits were shown before the judge.

Cathy Mullins, the chief deputy treasurer for Upshur County said there have been no documents from doctors saying Bunn cannot return to work. Bunn says an accident occurred back in March of 2019 where she tripped on carpet in the office.

Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb said a person was in the Upshur County Jail on a false charge for 11 days and shouldn’t have been. He said the reason being is because court documents from the district clerk’s office were not provided to the sheriff’s office.

Gregg Dodson, assistant auditor for Upshur County, said audits haven’t been given to pay attorneys for their work. For about six months, there are outstanding payments that haven’t been given to the auditors office because of what is happening in the District Clerk’s office.

“It’s been an honor serving Upshur County for 18 years,” Bunn said following the hearing.

