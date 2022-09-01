Harrison County woman gets federal prison time for fentanyl trafficking

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Harleton woman has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

Kerri Marie Thorn, 31, pleaded guilty on May 10, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap.

According to information presented in court, Thorn was arrested in August 2021 following a report that she was in possession of more than 2.5 kilograms of stolen fentanyl that she had hidden near a residence in Harleton. Law enforcement officers recovered what was analyzed as 2,607.6 grams of fentanyl and interviewed Thorn, who admitted that she and her co-defendant intended to transport the fentanyl out of the state for sale, at which time they would split the profits. Thorn was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 17, 2022.

