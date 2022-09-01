Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

GRAPHIC: ‘Winnie the Pooh’ horror film releases first trailer

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The new trailer for 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' is out now. (Source: Jagged Edge Productions)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A beloved children’s tale is being reimagined into a disturbing horror film.

WARNING: The trailer contains graphic film footage and is not for kids.

The new trailer for “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” is out now.

A demonic-looking Pooh and Piglet have turned against their childhood friend Christopher Robin after apparently being abandoned by him when he went off to college.

According to director Rhys Waterfield, Christopher Robin’s absence made Pooh and Piglet’s lives quite difficult, and they’ve essentially become feral.

Waterfield told Variety the response to the trailer has been” absolutely crazy.”

The film was shot in 10 days in England.

Waterfield said they’re expediting the edit to get it through post-production as fast as possible. A release date has not yet been announced.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Spraberry was apprehended in Caddo Parish.
Escaped inmate from Cass County captured in Louisiana after chase
Tyler ISD
Tyler ISD police find weapon in student’s backpack
One person killed in Toll 49 crash involving ambulance
DPS releases name of Mineola woman killed in Toll 49 wreck with ambulance
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
One person killed in Toll 49 crash involving ambulance

Latest News

Police say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
VIDEO: Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
Source: KLTV Staff
Man allegedly sets fire, threatens Longview fire official
Reading scores saw their largest decrease in 30 years, while math scores had their first...
Reading, math scores fell sharply during pandemic, data show
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, middle, and her mother, Noel Holmes, left, arrive at...
Judge declines to overturn Elizabeth Holmes guilty verdict
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Trump documents probe: Judge appears open to special master