Goodwill now offering IT training to East Texans

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Goodwill Industries of East Texas has an academy that is offering IT training to those interested. They have the ability to provide employment training programs in various community settings and online.

The courses include everything from beginner technology literacy course all the way up to certifications.

Kaley Perez is the technology education manager and oversees the program. She said she came from college where they didn’t get too many hands on experiences, which is something they’re able to offer at GoodTech Academy.

“Coming from college there wasn’t a lot of hands on experience that they would get to teach you in that. What we do here is specifically that hands on training and the certifications are kind of necessary alongside of your college training,” she said. “It’s this industry standard for a lot of different companies, they’re looking for that CompTIA certification and the hands-on experience. That’s why I think it’s incredibly important to come through a training like this, so you can get exactly that.”

CEO of Goodwill Industries of East Texas Kimberly B. Lewis said GoodTech Academy was created in 2018 through an IT incubator program in conjunction with their national office and Google.

“We’ve been so pleased with the reception from the community and GoodTech Academy is really about bringing this community forward in terms of workforce development.”

Over time they have been able to increase what they can do with students.

“Last year we started a program called GoodBiz Academy. And GoodBiz is a business entrepreneurial bootcamp for black and brown entrepreneurs. We just finished our second cohort and we will be starting on our third cohort in January of 2023,” Lewis said.

And there’s more, they are currently recruiting for an IT apprenticeship program.

“Anyone who comes in and takes any of our certification courses, once they complete the course, they’ll go into a paid journeymen trained program, with an employer or with Goodwill,” Lewis said.

For more information you can visit their website, https://www.goodwilleasttexas.com/services/goodtech-academy/

