Fentanyl, fentanyl-laced drugs making their way into East Texas

With immigrants pouring across the borders, drugs coming into the country are on pace, including the smuggling of fentanyl and fentanyl-laced drugs.

Governor Abbott, who is running for re-election, has recently announced support for legislation that would make trafficking the drug a murder charge in the event of a death. The flow of drugs, including fentanyl, coming across our southern border, according to a longtime border agent, is at staggering levels.

″With these illegals crossing over en masse, you’re tying up border patrol with these people. By tying up border patrol you’re allowing the hard drugs to come across,” says former East Texas police officer and border agent Joe Cantu, speaking from McAllen, Texas.

Recovering at the Hiway 80 Women’s Shelter in Longview, Krisa Neighbors says she is lucky to be alive after using fentanyl.

″A year ago I overdosed on a shot of heroin, and my parents found me. I went out to get a hit of heroin and it was laced with fentanyl or almost all fentanyl,” Neighbors says.

Governor Gregg Abbott noted that nearly 1,700 fentanyl-related deaths were reported in Texas in 2021 alone.

Abbott also announced his support for passing a law that would ensure dealers who provide drugs laced with deadly opioids are charged for murder when their product poisons innocent Texans.

“They just stopped over $11-million worth of cocaine,” Cantu says.

After a hard life with drugs, Jessie Cox is clean and sober at the Hiway 80 Men’s Shelter, and says using anything with fentanyl in it is a one-way street.

“Out of all the drugs I’ve seen in my 44 years of life, it’s the most dangerous there is. With fentanyl you’re not going to make it to jail, you’re going to make it to the grave,” Cox says.

The Governor made his remarks from Montgomery County, near the Houston area. The coroner there says he’s seen a 271% increase in fentanyl overdoses since 2019.

