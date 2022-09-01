Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Coffee shop employee’s reaction to first paycheck is priceless

A video of an employee from a coffee shop in Massachusetts celebrating his first paycheck has gone viral. (Source: WBZ, BITTY AND BEAU'S, CNN)
By Juli McDonald
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WBZ) – A video of an employee from a coffee shop in Massachusetts celebrating his first paycheck has gone viral, and his reaction is helping to highlight the company’s mission of inclusivity.

This week marks Bitty and Beau’s first anniversary at its location in Melrose, Mass. The coffee shop proudly employs men and women who live with intellectual disabilities.

The drinks are delicious, and the staff is welcoming.

“I get to come in with a smiling face and have a good attitude every single day,” employee Kevin Burke said.

The staff of more than 30 sweet smiles continues to grow.

New hire Joe Sullivan just earned his first paycheck and millions have cheered for him online.

His joyful jumping up and down has captured the attention of more than 3.3 million viewers on social media, leaving the ones who care about him most with a full heart.

“A lot of times I say you might not be able to change the whole world, but we can change our world, right? That’s what he’s doing. One coffee at a time,” Sullivan’s mother, Tonya said.

Bitty and Beau’s mission of inclusion and acceptance is an answered prayer for the families and friends who cherish the bright workers the company employs.

Copyright 2022 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Spraberry was apprehended in Caddo Parish.
Escaped inmate from Cass County captured in Louisiana after chase
Tyler ISD
Tyler ISD police find weapon in student’s backpack
One person killed in Toll 49 crash involving ambulance
DPS releases name of Mineola woman killed in Toll 49 wreck with ambulance
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
One person killed in Toll 49 crash involving ambulance

Latest News

Police say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
VIDEO: Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
Atkinson Candy Co. unveils new mural in celebration of 90 years
Atkinson Candy Co. unveils new mural in celebration of 90 years
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Trump documents: No immediate ruling on outside legal expert
A video of an employee from a coffee shop in Massachusetts celebrating his first paycheck has...
Bitty and Beau’s employee’s reaction to first paycheck is priceless