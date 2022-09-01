CBP unveils ‘wanted’ campaign targeting five human smugglers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Customs and Border Protection (CBP) unveiled a ‘wanted’ campaign targeting a handful of human smugglers. The initiative was launched in 2016 with joint efforts by Border Patrol and the Mexican government.

The flyers are placed along heavily-traveled areas for the public to see. The five individuals on the campaign are from the Arizona area and are wanted by authorities.

The agency has shared it with other border cities to see if anyone recognizes the individuals. If so, the public is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.

Below is the full press release:

The United States and Mexico have announced five criminal targets for their “Se Busca Información” initiative.

Launched in 2016 as a joint effort between the U.S. Border Patrol and the Government of Mexico, “Se Busca Información” identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes associated with human and drug smuggling on both sides of the border.

“The ‘Se Busca Información’ initiative promotes unity and encourages the public to anonymously report information about wanted criminals,” said Customs and Border Protection Deputy Commissioner Troy Miller. “This is another example of the work the United States and Mexico are undertaking to continue to manage the border in a safe, orderly, and secure manner.”

“Each day in the field, our Border Patrol agents encounter vulnerable families and children that have been lied to by human smugglers working for opportunistic criminal organizations,” said U.S Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz. “This is a call to action to continue battling these illicit networks who plague known regions of transit in our communities and are responsible for far too many deaths, including innocent children.”

The five wanted individuals’ pictures are placed on posters, flyers, and billboards in heavily traveled locations throughout the region for public viewing. In Mexico, they are displayed on bulletins, billboards, and posters along city streets. Posters will be displayed at U.S. Border Patrol stations, immigration checkpoints, and international ports of entry in the Tucson and Yuma border region.

Those who believe they have information about these criminals can confidentially report this information to law enforcement in Tucson at (520) 519-7002 and Yuma at (928) 341-6568 or (928) 341-6579 – where voice messages, texts, or ‘WhatsApp’ can be used. The phone lines are open 24 hours a day to a special ‘Se Busca Información’ intelligence center.

It is important to note that an arrest or criminal complaint is merely a charge and should not be considered evidence of guilt. Subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.