Boil water notice issued for some South Rusk County Water Supply customers

Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Some customers of the South Rusk Water Supply Company are asked to boil their water until further notice.

The boil water notice was issued due to a line break in the Compton area. If you live in the affected area, please bring all water to a rolling boil for at least two minutes before then cooling it for drinking, making ice or other personal consumption. In lieu of boiling water, bottled water may be purchased.

When it is no longer necessary to boil water, water system officials will issue a follow up notice.

