Atkinson Candy Co. unveils new mural in celebration of 90 years

The company unveiled a new mural after commissioning a Waco-based artist, Mateo Cantu, to create a mural depicting the hands that delicately craft each treat to
By Avery Gorman and Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Atkinson Candy Co. in Lufkin is celebrating their 90th anniversary.

The company unveiled a new mural after commissioning a Waco-based artist, Mateo Cantu, to create a mural depicting the hands that delicately craft each treat to perfection.

“Our mural includes our cherished candies, but the primary focus are the hands forming and stretching the candy. Each and every person that has been and is currently with us is the reason we celebrate. We couldn’t have done this without them,” says company President Eric Atkinson.

The mural is located along Frank Avenue in Lufkin.

Avery Gorman has more.

