Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old girl last seen in Indianapolis

An Amber Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Delilah Jennings (left), who is believed to be...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Delilah Jennings (left), who is believed to be with 32-year-old Monica Burdine (right).(ISP)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WPTA/Gray News) - Indiana State Police (ISP) have issued an Amber Alert for a 9-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday morning in Indianapolis.

Police say they are looking for 9-year-old Delilah Jennings, who was last seen with her hair in a ponytail and wearing a gray “ILH” shirt with an emblem in the middle, sky-blue pants, and black and white shoes.

Authorities say she is believed to be in extreme danger.

Police believe she is with 32-year-old Monica Burdine, who is believed to be driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana license plate 233BXA.

Burdine was last seen with her hair in long black braids and wearing a blue fitted hoodie, gray biker shorts and white shoes.

Detectives ask that anyone with information call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Spraberry was apprehended in Caddo Parish.
Escaped inmate from Cass County captured in Louisiana after chase
Tyler ISD
Tyler ISD police find weapon in student’s backpack
One person killed in Toll 49 crash involving ambulance
DPS releases name of Mineola woman killed in Toll 49 wreck with ambulance
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
One person killed in Toll 49 crash involving ambulance

Latest News

Atkinson Candy Co. unveils new mural in celebration of 90 years
Atkinson Candy Co. unveils new mural in celebration of 90 years
GoodTech Academy
WebXtra: Goodwill now offering IT training to East Texans
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
R. Kelly tells judge he won’t testify at ongoing trial
White Oak City Coordinator Jimmy Purcell
WebXtra: City of White Oak considering mountain bike trail upgrades
White Oak City Coordinator Jimmy Purcell
WebXtra: City of White Oak considering mountain bike trail upgrades