Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - It’ll be another warm afternoon, but clouds will begin to pop up and a few showers are expected by early afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage through the late afternoon and could continue into the evening hours before dying out tonight. Another chance for rain is expected tomorrow, beginning with a few showers tomorrow morning and then more development of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures today will reach the lower 90s ahead of the showers and thunderstorms, but should cool off quickly this evening. The next few days, with more clouds and continued chances for rain, high temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

