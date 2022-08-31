Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
U.S. Marshals capture wanted Waco man who ran away from police during traffic stop

Police in Lorena on Tuesday identified Teyquun Payne, 20, of Waco, as the man who ran away from...
Police in Lorena on Tuesday identified Teyquun Payne, 20, of Waco, as the man who ran away from officers during a traffic stop on August 20, 2022.(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Lorena on Tuesday identified Teyquun Payne, 20, of Waco, as the man who ran away from officers during a traffic stop on August 20, 2022.

Police said in a Facebook post that the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Payne Monday in Waco.

Warrants for Payne charge unlawful carrying of a weapon, resisting arrest, and evading arrest.

Payne was also wanted out of Coryell County, where Copperas Cove Police charged him with aggravated robbery.

Payne is being held in the McLennan County Jail under $111,500 bond.

