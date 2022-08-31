Tyler ISD police find weapon in student’s backpack

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD reports a student brought a weapon to Tyler High School on Tuesday.

According to a letter to parents, a staff member reported to officials that a student might have a weapon on campus. The student was removed from the classroom and searched. A weapon was found in a student’s backpack with no immediate threat to students. Tyler ISD police detained the student and an investigation is ongoing.

“Parents should rest easy knowing students are safe, and a regular schedule will be followed,” the letter states.

Added law enforcment will be present at Tyler High School on Wednesday, as an added safety measure.

