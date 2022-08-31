Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TxDOT announces I-20 lane closures in Gregg County

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two lane closures are scheduled on Interstate-20 in Gregg County starting this Thursday as crews begin sweeping operations. Weather permitting, the closures will be one lane only and will take place on Thursday, Sept. 1 and Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the following locations:

  • Location 1 – Thursday, Sept. 1: I-20 eastbound, starting near mile marker 593; 9a – 3p.
  • Location 2 – Wednesday, Sept. 7: I-20 westbound, starting near mile marker 595; 9a – 3p.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and follow the posted work zone speed limit and adjust your driving to match conditions. Also, pay attention and watch out for road crews.

