Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Once again, PM showers/thundershowers possible for Wed/Thu/Fri.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... There is only 1 East Texas County under an official Burn Ban at this time. Angelina County lifted their Burn Ban earlier today, so we only have Hunt County with a Burn Ban in effect. More showers and isolated thundershowers will remain in the forecast through the next several days if not the next week or so. Once again, we are not expecting any severe storms to occur, just some good rainfall across the area. We have seen some flooding rainfall in a few locations today and that will be less likely over the next few days as the rainfall should be more scattered, rather than widespread in areas across ETX. The reason for these showers/thundershowers on Wednesday/Thursday/Friday, will be a stationary frontal boundary wobbling around the area keeping enough instability in our area for this rain to form...mainly late morning and through the afternoon hours. A few may occur during the mornings, especially on Friday morning as a weak disturbance moves into the NW sections of East Texas. High Temperatures should remain below normal and low temperatures near to just above normal. Have a wonderful night. Watch out for some patch fog to form overnight as well.

