Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

MS-13 gang member sentenced to 5+ years in prison for heroin conspiracy

The United States Department of Justice
The United States Department of Justice(MGN)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(NEWS RELEASE) - An MS-13 gang member was sentenced today to more than five years in federal prison for a drug crime, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.

Angie Marlyn Valencia, 28, was indicted in November 2021 and pleaded guilty in April 2022 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin. She was sentenced Wednesday to 65 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr, who also ordered her to forfeit two firearms.

At her sentencing hearing, Judge Starr ruled that the defendant belonged to MS-13,  a notoriously violent transnational street gang with the creed, “kill, rob, rape, control.”

In plea papers, Ms. Valencia admitted that she and a co-conspirator, boyfriend Williams Jose Fuentes-Argueta, dealt heroin out of an apartment on Royal Lane in Dallas. On Sept. 16, 2021, while Ms. Valenca acted as a lookout, Mr. Fuentes-Argueta sold more than 70 grams of heroin to an undercover Texas DPS officer for $2,7000 cash. About two weeks later, the pair teamed up again to sell another 76 grams of heroin to two undercover officers.

Mr. Fuentes-Argueta pleaded guilty in June 2022 to the same charge as Ms. Valencia; he is slated to be sentenced on Oct. 26.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, the Carrolton Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives’ Dallas Field Division conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney George Leal is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the United States Department of Justice

Most Read

Winnsboro man facing capital murder charges
Wood County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in 2007 cold-case death of 19-year-old
Suspended Upshur County District Clerk Karen Bunn
Judge approves paid suspension of Upshur County district clerk
Tyler ISD
Tyler ISD police find weapon in student’s backpack
Source: KLTV Staff
Man allegedly sets fire, threatens Longview fire official
Charles Spraberry was apprehended in Caddo Parish.
Escaped inmate from Cass County captured in Louisiana after chase

Latest News

Serena Williams, right, and Venus Williams, of the United States, embrace after a loss in their...
Serena, Venus Williams lose in 1st round of US Open doubles
Cab driver pulls the elderly woman out of the vehicle.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Taxi driver drags elderly woman out cab, leaving her on street
Cab driver pulls the elderly woman out of vehicle.
Cab driver pulls elderly woman out of vehicle
NYPD officer seen on video shoving a woman to the ground is now the subject of an internal...
WATCH: NYPD officer shoves woman while taking man into custody
NYPD officer seen on video shoving a woman to the ground is now the subject of an internal...
GRAPHIC: Officer subject to investigation after shoving woman