Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Mom, daughters make it safely out of Lufkin duplex fire

The family was out safely and spoke with our reporter at the scene, telling him that they think the dryer started the fire.
By Stephanie Frazier and Brian Jordan
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A family was displaced from their home by a fire on Tuesday night.

According to Jessica Pebsworth with the City of Lufkin, a mother and her daughters, aged 12 and 15, lost everything in the fire that burned their Gatewood Lane duplex. The did not have renters insurance, Pebsworth said. The Red Cross has been called in to assist the family.

Firefighters responded shortly after 8 p.m. to find the home engulfed in flames. The family was out safely and spoke with our reporter at the scene, telling him that they think the dryer started the fire. One of the daughters went out to check on the laundry and it was on fire, she said.

The other side of the duplex was vacant, Pebsworth said.

The cause is under investigation by the Lufkin Fire Marshal’s office but it does not appear to be suspicious.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck has killed at least one person on State Highway 110 south of Tyler.
DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler
One person killed in Toll 49 crash involving ambulance
Incident involving train and pedestrian on intersection of Locust Street and Bonner Avenue.
Man dies after being struck by train near downtown Tyler
Charles Spraberry
Manhunt underway for escaped double-homicide suspect in Cass County
City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park
City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park

Latest News

Mom, daughters make it safely out of Lufkin duplex fire
SFA interim president Dr. Steve Westbrook seen working in his office on Aug. 30, 2022.
SFA interim president addresses questions about university system affiliation
Matthew Edgar most wanted
Fugitive Matthew Edgar now on Texas DPS Top 10 Most Wanted list
Charles Spraberry
Manhunt continues for suspect who escaped custody in Cass County