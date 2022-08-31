Major crash reported involving motorcycle in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reports a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle occurred Wednesday.

Rusk County OEM reported the wreck at approximately 12:30 p.m. at the 900 block of US 79 North in the southbound lanes.

Authorities say to expect delays and be aware of emergency vehicles.

