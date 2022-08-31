Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Major crash reported involving motorcycle in Henderson

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reports a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle occurred Wednesday.

Rusk County OEM reported the wreck at approximately 12:30 p.m. at the 900 block of US 79 North in the southbound lanes.

Authorities say to expect delays and be aware of emergency vehicles.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Toll 49 crash involving ambulance
DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler
DPS releases name of Tyler man killed in crash on Highway 110
City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park
City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park
Charles Spraberry
Manhunt underway for escaped double-homicide suspect in Cass County
Charles Spraberry
Manhunt continues for suspect who escaped custody in Cass County

Latest News

Charles Spraberry was apprehended in Caddo Parish.
Escaped inmate from Cass County captured in Louisiana after chase
Escaped inmate from Cass County captured in Louisiana after chase
Escaped inmate from Cass County captured in Louisiana after chase
Following a call for donations, Johnston-Mcqueen Elementary in Longview has nearly filled their...
Community stocks Johnston-McQueen Elementary clothes closet with clothing, shoes
It's no secret that many people are struggling financially due to inflation and the high cost...
Longview applicants flock to apply for housing voucher during shortened period