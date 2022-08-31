Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jacksonville police chief on paid leave following anonymous allegation

Joe Williams has been named as the new police chief for the City of Jacksonville.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Jacksonville announced its chief of police will be on paid leave for the duration of an investigation.

Chief of Police Joe Williams requested he be put on paid administrative leave after the city’s administration office received an anonymous allegation against him. According to a statement released by city leadership, the investigation into the allegation will be conducted by an outside third party and will last for two to three weeks. “in order to allow all voices to be heard without reservation.” No further information was provided regarding the situation.

Williams has been chief of police since 2020 and was placed on leave on Monday.

