Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

‘His co-workers are truly saddened’: Officer dies after collapsing on duty

The Alabama Department of Corrections reports Officer Rickey Cooper, 47, has died.
The Alabama Department of Corrections reports Officer Rickey Cooper, 47, has died.(Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WSFA Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIO, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports one of its officers at the Easterling Correctional Facility has died.

WSFA reports that Officer Rickey Cooper, 47, collapsed over the weekend during his shift. He was rushed to the Dale County Hospital, but did not recover.

Cooper had served the department since 2007. He would have completed 15 years as a correctional officer at Easterling on Sept. 4.

Officials said he is survived by his mother, son and two grandsons.

“His co-workers are truly saddened by this sudden loss,” the department shared in a news release.

Cooper’s cause of death was not immediately released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck has killed at least one person on State Highway 110 south of Tyler.
DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler
One person killed in Toll 49 crash involving ambulance
Incident involving train and pedestrian on intersection of Locust Street and Bonner Avenue.
Man dies after being struck by train near downtown Tyler
Charles Spraberry
Manhunt underway for escaped double-homicide suspect in Cass County
City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park
City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park

Latest News

Mom, daughters make it safely out of Lufkin duplex fire
SFA interim president Dr. Steve Westbrook seen working in his office on Aug. 30, 2022.
SFA interim president addresses questions about university system affiliation
Johnathan Young, a former Sunday school teacher, was sentenced to 87 years for sexually...
Former Sunday school teacher to spend at least 87 years in prison for sexually assaulting children
FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91