Fugitive Matthew Edgar now on Texas DPS Top 10 Most Wanted list

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - In January 2022, Matthew Hoy Edgar was the defendant in a murder trial, accused of killing his girlfriend, Livye Lewis. On day three of his trial, he walked out of the Sabine County Courthouse, and was never seen again.

Law enforcement has been looking for Edgar ever since, not only in Sabine County, but around the U.S.

Now Edgar, who was found guilty of murder on day four of the trial and sentenced to 99 years of confinement in absentia, is on the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. A reward of up to $5,000 is offered for information that leads to his capture.

He is to be considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 if you believe you have seen him.

Matthew Edgar most wanted
Matthew Edgar most wanted(TEXAS DPS)

In addition to the murder of Lewis, he has other felony charges, DPS says on the most wanted poster, including assault of a family/household member by impeding breath/strangulation, and evading arrest causing serious bodily injury.

Additionally, according to the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, John Walsh’s show In Pursuit aired a short segment recently about the case and the search for Matthew Edgar, bringing the case national attention.

+ Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Sabine County

Sabine County sheriff says ongoing search for convicted murderer has intensified, broadened

East Texas killer still on the run; here’s why Matthew Edgar was out on bond

Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, Rangers, US marshals searching for murderer in Texas, Louisiana

Jury convicts Hemphill man of murder as search continues for no-show defendant

Hemphill man texted ‘...take y’all with a smile on my face’ before shooting death

Mother of deceased Livye Lewis encounters alleged murder suspect at store

