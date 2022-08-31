Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Former Sunday school teacher to spend at least 87 years in prison for sexually assaulting children

Johnathan Young, a former Sunday school teacher, was sentenced to 87 years for sexually...
Johnathan Young, a former Sunday school teacher, was sentenced to 87 years for sexually assaulting children.(WRAL, JOHNSON COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (CNN) - A former Sunday school teacher will spend decades in a North Carolina prison for sexually assaulting children.

On Monday, Jonathan Young was sentenced to a minimum of 87 years in prison.

The 38-year-old was convicted of multiple counts of rape, sexual offense and indecent liberties with children.

Prosecutors said Young assaulted at least three children at a church in the Benson area between 2003 and 2014. The youngest victim was 7 years old.

The church’s pastor said the sheriff’s office first told him about the allegations in 2014, but no charges were filed at that time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck has killed at least one person on State Highway 110 south of Tyler.
DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler
One person killed in Toll 49 crash involving ambulance
Incident involving train and pedestrian on intersection of Locust Street and Bonner Avenue.
Man dies after being struck by train near downtown Tyler
Charles Spraberry
Manhunt underway for escaped double-homicide suspect in Cass County
City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park
City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park

Latest News

Mom, daughters make it safely out of Lufkin duplex fire
SFA interim president Dr. Steve Westbrook seen working in his office on Aug. 30, 2022.
SFA interim president addresses questions about university system affiliation
FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91
The Alabama Department of Corrections reports Officer Rickey Cooper, 47, has died.
‘His co-workers are truly saddened’: Officer dies after collapsing on duty