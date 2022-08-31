Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Only a few scattered showers/thundershowers today...and because of that, our temperatures warmed a bit more than forecast yesterday. Now, as we head into the end of the week and the weekend, our rain chances increase back to 30-40% or 40-50% range, so please keep the umbrellas handy, especially during the afternoon/evening hours. Some heavier showers/thundershowers will be possible giving us pockets of heavy downpours across the area, but most will just see some beneficial rainfall during these times. Also, temperatures should cool during the afternoon as well with the increase in clouds and rainfall, generally in the lower to middle 80s, with a few warmer. Over the next week, wind will remain very light and variable as no major frontal systems are expected and upper-level winds remain light. No significant severe weather is forecast during the next week as well...just scattered thundershowers with some gusty wind and brief heavy downpours. Just a not here...Only Hunt County is under a burn ban here in East Texas. Have a great Wednesday.

