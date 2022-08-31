DPS releases name of Mineola woman killed in Toll 49 wreck with ambulance

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS has confirmed a Mineola woman died in a wreck with an ambulance on Toll 49 on Tuesday.

Laina Wanttie, 51, died at the scene. The wreck occurred at noon 1.5 miles west of Lindale.

According to the DPS preliminary report, Wanttie was driving a 2021 Chevy Malibu south on Toll 49 and the ambulance was going north. The report states Wanttie lost control and crossed into the northbound lane and struck the ambulance.

The driver and passenger in the ambulance were taken to a Tyler hospital.

All drivers and passengers were wearing seatbelts.

