Community helps stock Johnston-McQueen Elementarys’ clothes closet with clothing and shoes

By Willie Downs
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:00 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Following a call for donations, Johnston-Mcqueen Elementary in Longview has nearly filled their clothes closet. ‘Community In Schools’ site coordinator Andy Sanders, says students, teachers and those in the community stepped up and donated shoes and clothing to the closet--which meets needs of the students throughout the school year.

“It’s really been beautiful to see how the community’s responded when we put the word out there that we were collecting resources for our families and for our students,” says Sanders.

They are still in need of smaller sized clothing. Their next focus will be collecting jackets for first to fifth graders to prepare for the winter.

