Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Chapel Hill ISD offers free ESL, GED courses to adults

The district seeks to help students by helping their parents
Adults are open to enroll in the ESL classes as well as the free GED class.
Adults are open to enroll in the ESL classes as well as the free GED class.(Sariah Bonds)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill ISD first offered free English as a second language (ESL) courses to adults last year.

This year they are adding GED courses to be able to offer to adults, as well.

The free English second language coursework and the GED program both allow parents go gain skills that will better help them assist their kids at home.

“A lot of the times, sometimes, it’s a language barrier that keeps parents from coming to our schools and be able to communicate with teachers about the success of their child’s academics,” says Jadwiga Mews, the Director of Bilingual and ESL Programs at Chapel Hill ISD.

Chapel Hill ISD is partnering up again with The Tyler Literacy Council to be able to offer the free courses.

“So we were very excited to hear that feedback and to partner up again with The Literacy Council of Tyler and bring that to Chapel Hill,” says Ellie Perez, the parent and family engagement coordinator.

The Literacy Council of Tyler provides the teachers and staff members, while Chapel Hill ISD provides the location and a childcare program while parents are taking the courses.

The English as a second language class and the GED program are funded through bilingual grant funds and a Title 3 grant fund that Chapel Hill previously received.

The new GED classes will be offered on Mondays and Wednesdays at Kissam Intermediate School.

The English as a second language course is offered twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays at Wise Elementary and then Tuesdays and Thursdays at Jackson Elementary.

To enroll in either the English second language course or the GED program, contact Maria Leon with Tyler Literacy Council at (903)-533-0330.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Toll 49 crash involving ambulance
DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler
DPS releases name of Tyler man killed in crash on Highway 110
Charles Spraberry was apprehended in Caddo Parish.
Escaped inmate from Cass County captured in Louisiana after chase
City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park
City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park
Charles Spraberry
Manhunt underway for escaped double-homicide suspect in Cass County

Latest News

Fentanyl Abuse
Fentanyl Abuse In East Texas
Chapel Hill Offering GED
Chapel Hill Offering GED
Kilgore College Mascot Reveal
Kilgore College Mascot Reveal
Brownsboro ISD
Brownsboro ISD School Bond
East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer
East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer