Brownsboro ISD calls for $24 million bond

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Brownsboro ISD has called for a $24 million bond this November.

The bond addresses five different categories. The first two are to add classrooms for Career and Technology Education, specifically the agriculture and nursing programs at the high school. Right now, the district has to turn down students from the programs because they don’t have enough space. The science building is currently being housed in portable buildings, so this would add classrooms to the school.

The third category would expand the cafeteria at the junior high school. Right now, they have a need for space for about 150 students.

The fourth category would be to build a new auditorium. The current auditorium has not been renovated since 1956. They will also work to ensure the new auditorium is ADA compliant.

The final part of the bond would be to resurface the track at the district.

Homeowners who own a home worth $100,000 would see a monthly increase of $2.70 if the bond passes in November.

