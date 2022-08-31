Applicants flock to apply for housing voucher during shortened period

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s no secret that many people are struggling financially due to inflation and the high cost of housing. When they opened up their Housing Choice Voucher waitlist, the city of Longview says they had over 900 applicants in just four hours. That compares to when they opened it last year for 24 hours and had over 1,000 applicants during that period of time.

“There’s some difficulties in the economy that we’re all experiencing, also there is generally a housing shortage,” says City of Longview Public Information Officer, Richard Yeakley. “Not as many new homes are being built so that’s causing both rent and ownership prices to go up.”

The housing voucher is used to offset the cost of rent for those that meet the requirements and go through the application process to join the waitlist.

They made the decision to open the waitlist for a shorter period this time, so they are able to open it again sooner in the future.

