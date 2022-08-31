Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Partly cloudy skies continue through early afternoon with temperatures rising into the lower 90s.  A few isolated showers could pop up later this afternoon, but they will be much more hit or miss than the last few days.  Expect light and variable winds into the evening with any rain activity dying out by sunset.  Temperatures overnight will drop into the mid 70s with more clouds by morning.  Thursday looks partly to mostly cloudy with a better chance for more widespread rainfall by afternoon and early evening.  A chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms sticks around through the weekend with high temperatures slightly below average in the upper 80s.  By early next week, another weak cold front will bring more widespread rain chances and keep temperatures slightly cooler through the forecast.

