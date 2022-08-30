Zavalla ISD begins repairs following last week’s flooding

ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) -Zavalla Elementary is undergoing repairs after the school flooded last week receiving around 8.75 inches.

Superintendent Dr. Zach Crawford said that every room on campus was affected except the cafeteria. Crawford said “our inlets weren’t big enough to handle the amount of rain that came in such a short amount of time, that we had to call in some reinforcements to get school back going.“

The district says they had all students in the cafeteria at first, since that was the only room that wasn’t affected.

The elementary principal contacted the high school principal to send some students over to that campus so students could continue learning.

Since then, the elementary school has been able to rearrange the entire elementary campus so students can stay in the school while the rooms are being repaired.

“They have a meter that they are going around to see which rooms have had water affected in them and so they are taking a two-foot cut on the bottom of the walls, and replacing the insulation, coming back with new sheetrock and trying to get our kids back in the class as quickly as possible,” Crawford said.

He says they have contacted outside help to address the inlets to prevent this from happening again.

“I called our architects at McKinley and Gold, and they came down and were looking at a plan to increase the inlet size or even put up a retaining wall where we received a lot of water,” Crawford said.

Crawford says the district is proud of how the staff and students have adapted in this situation.

“Well in Zavalla, you know for us to have low water pressure, no electricity, to lose internet, those are things that us as a small rural school in Angelina County face sometimes weekly. But as far as having this much water come into the building, this was new to us. But just like the professionals that we are, and the teachers are, we acted quickly, and everyone has been real flexible and we’re proud of our staff here at Zavalla,” Crawford said.

The district says the damage is estimated to be between $50,000 to $100,000 and they expect to know a more accurate amount Wednesday.

The district says they expect all repairs to be completed and students to be back in their classrooms by next week.

