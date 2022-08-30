Undocumented man in Texas helped wife, her boyfriend, smuggle firearms into Mexico

McALLEN, Texas (KWTX) - Juan Jose Roque, 36, an undocumented man residing in Garland, Texas, was sentenced to 46 months in a federal prison for his role in a gun smuggling scheme involving his wife and her boyfriend, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced.

Roque, who pleaded guilty to the charges on April 29, will face deportation proceedings when his prison sentence is over.

Prosecutors said Roque was acting at the behest of his wife, Brendalit Hernandez, 44, the ringleader of the smuggling operation. The woman’s boyfriend, Juan Marvin Garcia, 25, was also named as co-conspirator in the case.

On Dec. 17, 2020, law enforcement officers pulled Roque over after he failed to use a signal to change lanes. Soon after, authorities discovered 13,000 rounds of ammunition and a firearm in the vehicle.

An investigation revealed Hernandez instructed her husband to purchase weapons and ammunition in the Dallas area and then transport the cargo to the Rio Grande Valley, where the guns and ammunition were eventually smuggled into Mexico.

Garcia was previously sentenced to 36 months in prison for his role in the conspiracy. Hernandez pleaded guilty to charges July 5 and will be sentenced Sept. 14.

Hernandez and Garcia are also in the U.S. illegally, prosecutors said.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Colton Turner prosecuted the case.

