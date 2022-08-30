Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible again today. Keep the umbrella close!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We have another chance at scattered showers and isolated storms today so it would be a good idea to keep the umbrella and the First Alert Weather App handy. Rainfall could be heavy to very heavy at times, so please use caution while out driving on wet roads with low visibility. Temperatures today will be a bit cooler than average, mainly warming into the middle to upper 80s with a few dry spots potentially hitting the 90 degree mark. Scattered rain will be possible on our Wednesday as well, although coverage will not be as great. Rain chances may start to decline to just spotty chances for the rest of the work week, but a weak cold front will move in tomorrow and will help keep temperatures far away from the triple digit mark as we end August and begin September. Average highs for the rest of the week will range mainly in the upper 80s, but as this cold front will likely stall just south of Highway 84, some southern counties could remain in the lower 90s through Friday. Spotty to scattered showers will be possible over the holiday weekend as well as on Labor Day, but for now does not look like it will wash out any outdoor plans. We’ve got scattered afternoon rain chances and cooler than average temps? Sounds like the best of both worlds!

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck has killed at least one person on State Highway 110 south of Tyler.
DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler
Incident involving train and pedestrian on intersection of Locust Street and Bonner Avenue.
Man dies after being struck by train near downtown Tyler
Charles Spraberry
Manhunt underway for escaped double-homicide suspect in Cass County
City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park
City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park
Police in Texas are searching for suspects after two youths were killed and a toddler was...
Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen

Latest News

Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
More rain expected on Tuesday. Only 2 counties under Burn Bans...Hunt, Angelina.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
More rain expected on Tuesday. Only 2 counties under Burn Bans...Hunt, Angelina.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Umbrellas at the ready for Tuesday. Lesser chances Wed/Thu
Evening Weather at your Fingertips