One person killed in Toll 49 crash involving ambulance

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died in a wreck involving an ambulance on Toll 49 at FM 16.

The person killed was in another vehicle involved in the crash. DPS troopers report there was no patient inside the ambulance.

Toll 49 has been shut down while responders work. The intersection is north of Tyler and west of Lindale.

The ambulance can be seen on its side. UT Health East Texas confirms the ambulance is one of theirs.

Two medics were inside the ambulance.

