Three East Texas No.1 ranked teams lead the way in the Red Zone Top 10

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A good way to secure a position on the Red Zone Top 10 is by being ranked No.1 in your classification. That is the case for Longview, Carthage and Timpson in this week’s list as all three are on the top of the state-wide rankings in their classifications. Chapel Hill is still in the Top 10 rankings but took a hit after their loss to Gilmer. Kilgore and West Rusk left the rankings while Malakoff and Tenaha took their place.

1. Longview Lobos (5A DI State Ranking: 1 | Record: 1-0 | Last game: 36-10 win over McKinney Boyd| Next game vs Marshall)

Longview won their season opener for the first time since 2019 with a 36-10 win over McKinney Boyd. Now the Lobos set their eyes on their home opener and the 112th meeting with Marshall.

2. Carthage Bulldogs (4A DII State Ranking: 1 | Record 1-0 | Last game: 45-10 win over Kilgore | Next game at Pittsburg)

The Carthage Bulldogs opened the season with a 45-10 win over thier rival Kilgore. Connor Cuff threw for four touchdowns. That number was more than his incompletions, 3.

3. Timpson Bears (2A DI State Ranking: 1 | Record 1-0 | Last Game: 53-22 win over Beckville | Next game vs Jefferson)

A Timpson lopsided win against Beckville and a Shiner loss has put the Bears in the top ranked state-wide rankings. The star of the show was Terry Bussey but Voskey Howard is starting to make a name for himself under the East Texas night sky.

4. Gilmer Buckeyes (4A DII State Ranking: 2 | Record 1-0 | Last Game: 51-27 win over Chapel Hill | Next game vs Kilgore)

Gilmer did not have an off night in their opener, wining a big statement game at Chapel Hill. The Buckeyes will have another tough game this week against Kilgore.

5. Newton Eagles (3A DII State Ranking: 3 | Record: 1-0| Last game: 30-14 win at Anahuac | Next game at Woodville)

Newton eventually got the offense going and pulled away from Anahuac but at halftime it was just a 2-point game.

6. Mount Vernon Tigers (3A DI State Ranking: 3 | Record 1-0| Last game: 48-28 win over Quinlan Ford. Next game vs Gladewater)

Mount Veron scored early and often in their win over Ford to push them up in both the Red Zone Top 10 and the state-wide rankings.

7. Chapel Hill Bulldogs (4A DI State Ranking: 8 | Record 0-1 | Last game: 51-27 loss to Gilmer | Next game at Van)

Chapel Hill entered the season with a lot of promise, but the Bulldogs were picked apart by the Gilmer Buckeyes in the first Game of the Week of the 2022 season.

8. Daingerfield Tigers ( 3A DII State Rank: 4 | Record: 1-0| Last Game: 14-13 win at Gladewater | Next game vs Tatum)

Daingerfield is a team that can put up points but the Tigers had a low scoring affair with Gladewater. They will need more points this week. They take on a Tatum team that scored 44 points against Center and lost.

9. Malakoff Tigers (3A DII State Rank:4 | Record: 1-0| Last Game: 28-7 win over West Rusk | Next Game: vs Malakoff)

Malakoff enters the top 10 after knocking off a talented West Rusk team. Malakoff will have their annual top 10 state-wide showdown this week against Grandview.

10. Tenaha Tigers (2A DII State Rank:9 | Record: 1-0| Last Game: 50-38 win over West Sabine | Next Game: at San Augustine)

Terry Ward’s return debut for Tenaha saw the Tigers win big over West Sabine. Now the Tigers set their eyes on San Augustine.

