This recipe is a great one for nights when you want to cook dinner in a hurry. It's also really good for you, in case you're trying to eat healthy.

Skillet salsa chicken with zucchini by Mama Steph

2 skinless boneless chicken breasts, halved horizontally to make thinner cutlets

Olive oil for the pan

8 to 10 ounces salsa

seasonings: 1 teaspoon each of garlic powder, chili powder, salt and pepper, and red pepper flakes

Zucchini or yellow squash, peeled and sliced into half moons

chicken broth

Method:

Place a couple of tablespoons of olive oil in a skillet, and place over medium-high heat.

Mix the spices together (except for the red pepper flakes; they go in later.)

Sprinkle the chicken with the spice blend, then place in the heated pan. Brown on each side.

Remove chicken from skillet; add 1 cup of broth to the pan, and scrape the bottom of the pan with a spatula to scrape up the delicious flavor there. If using, add the red pepper flakes to the pan for a bit more spicy heat.

Bring to a simmer, then add the chicken back to the pan.

Add the zucchini to the pan, nestling among the chicken breasts. Pour the salsa over the top of the chicken and zucchini, cover with a lid, and simmer for 15 minutes or until the chicken is no longer pink in the center.

If the pan starts to dry, add more broth. Keep the chicken moist.

When ready to serve, sprinkle with shredded Mexican blend cheese and, if you have it, some cilantro or even pico de gallo. Enjoy!

