Six teens arrested after police chase from Floydada to Lubbock Co.

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LUBBOCK CO., Texas (KCBD) - Six South Dakota teens have been arrested after leading police on a chase over three counties, according to the Floyd County Record.

Floyd County Record reported the group was first spotted at the Floydada Allsup’s. The teens reportedly flashed a gun at someone and were reported to local police. The responding Floydada police officer tried pull over the teen’s black SUV. However, police stated the vehicle drove away, fleeing into Crosby County before heading west toward Lubbock.

After crossing into Lubbock County near Idalou, the vehicle ran out of gas and the teens were apprehended.

The three girls and three boys had been reported missing in South Dakota and their vehicle had been reported stolen. They were also in possession of two stolen handguns.

Three of the teens were transported to UMC and were later released. All six are currently being held at the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

