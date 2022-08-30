Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Manhunt underway for escaped double-homicide suspect in Cass County

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies in East Texas are on the hunt tonight for an escaped prisoner.

Charles Spraberry is accused in a double homicide in Atlanta, Texas, where two bodies where found in a burned camper trailer. It was later found that the people were shot before being burned inside the RV. Officials believe Spraberry was the person who did the crime.

Deputies say Spraberry broke out of jail just before 8 tonight. We’re told he used a handmade knife to break free. An active search is underway right now in the Linden area.

You may remember that while on the run for the double murder, Spraberry stole a car in Texarkana and ended up in Beauregard Parish, about three hours south of Texarkana. He was captured there after a massive manhunt.

If you have seen Spraberry or know where he is call 911 immediately. Do not approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Previous stories: Person of interest in Cass Co. double homicide in custody after manhunt in south La.

Bodies found in burned trailer were shot prior to fire

Suspect in Cass County double slaying awaiting extradition from Louisiana

City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park
