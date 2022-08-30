Manhunt underway for escaped double-homicide suspect in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies in East Texas are on the hunt tonight for an escaped prisoner.

Charles Spraberry is accused in a double homicide in Atlanta, Texas, where two bodies where found in a burned camper trailer. It was later found that the people were shot before being burned inside the RV. Officials believe Spraberry was the person who did the crime.

Deputies say Spraberry broke out of jail just before 8 tonight. We’re told he used a handmade knife to break free. An active search is underway right now in the Linden area.

You may remember that while on the run for the double murder, Spraberry stole a car in Texarkana and ended up in Beauregard Parish, about three hours south of Texarkana. He was captured there after a massive manhunt.

If you have seen Spraberry or know where he is call 911 immediately. Do not approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

