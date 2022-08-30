Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Manhunt continues for escaped double-homicide suspect in Cass County

Charles Spraberry
Charles Spraberry(Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A manhunt continues for an escaped prisoner in Cass County.

Charles Spraberry is accused in a double homicide in Atlanta, Texas, where two bodies where found in a burned camper trailer. It was later found that the people were shot before being burned inside the RV. Officials believe Spraberry was the person who did the crime.

Deputies say Spraberry broke out of jail just before 8 p.m. Monday night. We’re told he used a handmade knife to break free.

Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe says they are following up on leads this morning and TDCJ dogs were out until about 3 a.m. assisting in the search.

“We are pretty confident he is not in the Linden area,” Rowe said.

Rowe said they have notified law enforcement around the area to be on the lookout for Spraberry. DPS and the U.S. Marshals are also involved in the search.

RELATED: Manhunt underway for escaped double-homicide suspect in Cass County

