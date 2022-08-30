Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Judge dismisses Lufkin attorney’s lawsuit against Angelina County commissioner

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A visiting judge has dismissed a Lufkin attorney’s lawsuit against Angelina County Commissioner Terry Pitts.

Bob Flournoy filed the lawsuit in January, petitioning for Pitts’ removal. Flournoy alleges Pitts used county resources illegally.

After that filing, the county attorney recused itself from the case. A representative from the state attorney general’s office was appointed.

On Aug. 24, the assistant attorney general filed a nonsuit following an investigation and requested the lawsuit be dismissed.

The visiting judge ordered the dismissal on Tuesday.

