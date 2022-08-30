Gladewater Police arrest man accused of breaking in to Sasquatch Trading Post

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Gladewater Police Chief Gordon Freeman says an arrest has been made in connection with burglaries that happened at Bodacious BBQ and Sasquatch Trading Post, both off of Highway 80, only a few blocks apart.

Chief Freeman says Keith Rushing is charged with four counts of burglary of a building.

The burglaries occurred in the early morning hours of last Wednesday. The suspect had cut through chain link fencing, crawled through and smashed the front glass door of Sasquatch Trading Post. Cash was taken from registers. Bodacious BBQ was burglarized in a similar manner. The suspect was caught on surveillance camera breaking into Sasquatch Trading Post. The video from that break-in aired on KLTV the day after the burglary.

Freeman says his department received several calls from people who recognized the suspect as Keith Rushing from the surveillance video. Freeman says the department obtained a warrant and evidence found at Rushing’s location tied him to other burglaries as well.

Freeman credits the arrest from the dissemination of the surveillance video and the diligent work of the investigators within his department.

Freeman says Rushing is currently in the Gregg County Jail awaiting arraignment on four counts of burglary.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.