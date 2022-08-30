Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Gladewater Police arrest man accused of breaking in to Sasquatch Trading Post

Police Chief says suspect was recognized after the department and KLTV circulated surveillance picture
Surveillance Video Picture: Burglary suspect hits Sasquatch Trading Post in Gladewater
Surveillance Video Picture: Burglary suspect hits Sasquatch Trading Post in Gladewater
By Jason Goodwin and Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Gladewater Police Chief Gordon Freeman says an arrest has been made in connection with burglaries that happened at Bodacious BBQ and Sasquatch Trading Post, both off of Highway 80, only a few blocks apart.

Chief Freeman says Keith Rushing is charged with four counts of burglary of a building.

The burglaries occurred in the early morning hours of last Wednesday. The suspect had cut through chain link fencing, crawled through and smashed the front glass door of Sasquatch Trading Post. Cash was taken from registers. Bodacious BBQ was burglarized in a similar manner. The suspect was caught on surveillance camera breaking into Sasquatch Trading Post. The video from that break-in aired on KLTV the day after the burglary.

Freeman says his department received several calls from people who recognized the suspect as Keith Rushing from the surveillance video. Freeman says the department obtained a warrant and evidence found at Rushing’s location tied him to other burglaries as well.

Freeman credits the arrest from the dissemination of the surveillance video and the diligent work of the investigators within his department.

Freeman says Rushing is currently in the Gregg County Jail awaiting arraignment on four counts of burglary.

Previous Coverage: Suspected burglar hits Sasquatch Trading Post in Gladewater

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck has killed at least one person on State Highway 110 south of Tyler.
DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler
Incident involving train and pedestrian on intersection of Locust Street and Bonner Avenue.
Man dies after being struck by train near downtown Tyler
Charles Spraberry
Manhunt underway for escaped double-homicide suspect in Cass County
City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park
City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park
Police in Texas are searching for suspects after two youths were killed and a toddler was...
Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen

Latest News

Toll 49 near Lindale shut down following wreck involving ambulance
Toll 49 near Lindale shut down following wreck involving ambulance
Manhunt continues for escaped inmate in Cass County
Manhunt continues for escaped inmate in Cass County
One person killed in Toll 49 crash involving ambulance
Clayton Paul Williams, 35 of Garrison
Garrison man facing 201 child sexual abuse charges