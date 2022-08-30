Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Garrison man facing 201 child sexual abuse charges

Clayton Paul Williams, 35 of Garrison
Clayton Paul Williams, 35 of Garrison(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Garrison man has been indicted on 201 felony charges for the sexual abuse of a child following an investigation by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

Clayton Paul Williams, 35, has bonds totaling $2.5 million for 198 first-degree felony counts of sexual assault of a child, one first-degree felony for aggravated sexual assault of a child, and two second-degree felonies for indecency with a child.

The charges allege that the abuse began when the victim was under 14 years old, and continued for more than a year according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Williams after an outcry was made to law enforcement on Saturday, Aug. 13. A family member of the victim became aware of the abuse, immediately moved to protect the victim, and contacted law enforcement. Williams was taken into custody the same day in San Augustine according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office investigation is ongoing.

