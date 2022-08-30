Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond cut from Vikings

Kellen Mond drops back to pass against South Carolina on November 7, 2020. Mond had four...
Kellen Mond drops back to pass against South Carolina on November 7, 2020. Mond had four touchdown passes against the Gamecocks.(Pool Photo)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGAN, Minn. (KBTX) - The Minnesota Vikings cut former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond Tuesday morning.

A third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Mond was on the Vikings for one season and was waived while under a rookie contract.

With a prolific career at Texas A&M, the four-year starter became one of three SEC quarterbacks to record over 9,000 career passing yards with 1,500 rushing yards.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck has killed at least one person on State Highway 110 south of Tyler.
DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler
One person killed in Toll 49 crash involving ambulance
Incident involving train and pedestrian on intersection of Locust Street and Bonner Avenue.
Man dies after being struck by train near downtown Tyler
Charles Spraberry
Manhunt underway for escaped double-homicide suspect in Cass County
City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park
City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park

Latest News

Red Zone Top 10
Three East Texas No. 1-ranked teams lead the way in the Red Zone Top 10
Red Zone Top 10 Aug. 30
Red Zone Top 10 Aug. 30
Aggies not overlooking Sam Houston, Bearkats ready to prove themselves
Nacogdoches Parks and Recreation to offer parkour classes
Nacogdoches Parks and Recreation to offer parkour classes