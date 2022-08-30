Former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond cut from Vikings
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
EAGAN, Minn. (KBTX) - The Minnesota Vikings cut former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond Tuesday morning.
A third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Mond was on the Vikings for one season and was waived while under a rookie contract.
With a prolific career at Texas A&M, the four-year starter became one of three SEC quarterbacks to record over 9,000 career passing yards with 1,500 rushing yards.
