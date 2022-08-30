Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Showers and thundershowers will likely continue through the early evening hours before tapering off for the overnight hours. More showers and isolated thundershowers will remain in the forecast through the next several days if not the next week or so. Once again, we are not expecting any severe storms to occur, just some good rainfall across the area. We have seen some flooding rainfall in a few locations today and that will be less likely over the next few days as the rainfall should be more scattered, rather than widespread in areas across ETX. The reason for these showers/thundershowers through Thursday/Friday, will be a stationary frontal boundary will be wobbling around the area keeping enough instability in our area for this rain to form...mainly late morning and through the afternoon hours. A few may occur during the mornings, especially on Friday morning as a weak disturbance moves into the NW sections of East Texas. High Temperatures should remain below normal and low temperatures near to just above normal. Have a wonderful day.

