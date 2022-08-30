DPS releases name of Tyler man killed in crash on Highway 110
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 94-year-old Tyler man died in a four-vehicle crash on State Highway 110 south on Monday.
Charles Calahan, 94, died on the scene. The wreck was on State Highway 110, one half-mile south of Tyler at 9:38 a.m.
According to the preliminary report, Calahan was driving a 2017 Honda Civic. He was attempting to turn onto SH 110 from Meadow Cemetery Road and turned in front of a 2018 Ford Explorer, which was going southbound on 110. Calahan then struck a 2020 Chevy Suburban and the Explorer hit a 2021 Peterbilt truck-trailer, which was going northbound.
Calahan was wearing a seatbelt.
