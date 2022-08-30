Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
9/11 memorial stair climb set in downtown Marshall

A photo from the first 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Marshall.
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - An event to honor those lost more than 20 years ago on September 11 will be held in downtown Marshall.

Harrison County ESD 3 Fire Rescue’s 9/11 memorial stair climb will begin rain or shine promptly at 9:03 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at East Texas Baptist University’s Marshall Grand Nursing School building, 210 E. Houston St.

Participation is only open to active/retired (paid or volunteer) firefighters, law enforcement officers, Emergency Communications Dispatchers, EMS and military service members. There is no charge to participate.

Zavalla ISD begins repairs following last week’s flooding