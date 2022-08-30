3 accused of stealing catalytic converter in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three people have been arrested in Rusk County accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:50 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence on CR 438 West in reference to three suspects underneath a vehicle.

The caller stated that it looked like the suspects were getting something from under his truck in his yard. Prior to deputies arrival, the suspects left the area in a Tahoe and a good description of it was given out over the radio.

Within minutes at approximately 2:01 p.m., Sgt. Runnels located the Tahoe not far from the scene at the dollar store. Deputies at the crime scene advised that the catalytic converter had been cut from the complainant’s truck.

Sgt. Runnels located the converter in the possession of the three suspects in the Tahoe. All three were taken into custody and charged with Engaged in Organized Criminal Activity and transported to the Rusk County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said April Corley, Wesley Bromley, and Jarod Brown are currently waiting on magistration.

