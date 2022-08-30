Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

3 accused of stealing catalytic converter in Rusk County

Jarod Brown, Wesley Bromley, and April Corley
Jarod Brown, Wesley Bromley, and April Corley((Source: Rusk County Sheriff's Office))
By Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three people have been arrested in Rusk County accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:50 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence on CR 438 West in reference to three suspects underneath a vehicle.

The caller stated that it looked like the suspects were getting something from under his truck in his yard. Prior to deputies arrival, the suspects left the area in a Tahoe and a good description of it was given out over the radio.

Within minutes at approximately 2:01 p.m., Sgt. Runnels located the Tahoe not far from the scene at the dollar store. Deputies at the crime scene advised that the catalytic converter had been cut from the complainant’s truck.

Sgt. Runnels located the converter in the possession of the three suspects in the Tahoe. All three were taken into custody and charged with Engaged in Organized Criminal Activity and transported to the Rusk County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said April Corley, Wesley Bromley, and Jarod Brown are currently waiting on magistration.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck has killed at least one person on State Highway 110 south of Tyler.
DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler
Incident involving train and pedestrian on intersection of Locust Street and Bonner Avenue.
Man dies after being struck by train near downtown Tyler
Charles Spraberry
Manhunt underway for escaped double-homicide suspect in Cass County
City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park
City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park
Police in Texas are searching for suspects after two youths were killed and a toddler was...
Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen

Latest News

DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler
DPS releases name of Tyler man killed in crash on Highway 110
Chipotle
Second Chipotle location coming to Tyler
Charles Spraberry
Manhunt continues for escaped double-homicide suspect in Cass County
State reports first monkeypox death