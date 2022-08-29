Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Starbucks brings back the Pumpkin Spice Latte but at a higher price

By CNN
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT
(CNN) - Your favorite fall beverage returns to Starbucks this week, but even coffee is not immune to inflation.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte will be available Tuesday, but be ready to pay a little more for it.

Depending on the location, the grande-sized hot PSL will cost customers between $5.45 and $5.95, about a 4% increase compared to last year.

Starbucks and other chains have increased menu prices gradually over the past year due to inflation.

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Apple Crisp Macchiato and Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato are also returning for fall.

