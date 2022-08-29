Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Red light cameras officially shut down in Amarillo

City council votes to renew contract and keep red light cameras in place.
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The controversial red light cameras will be shut down at midnight tonight.

House bill 1631 was installed in 2019 saying red light camera programs must be ended unless you have a contract in place, which Amarillo did.

“The program will be shut down so there will no longer be taking any photographs at those intersections as far as recording data ect.,” says Donny Hooper, director of public works, city of Amarillo. “They are still going to be in place though for up to 90 days to give the company a chance to come in and take all that equipment down and remove it.”

Over the course of the 15 year contract the city has issued 331,556 citations. This year 76,278 citations were issued.

The City of Amarillo says they have seen a reduction in accidents, they believe the cameras have encouraged better and safer driving habits they hope will continue.

“We just ask motorists to pay attention,” says Hooper. “You’re going to be at these locations now that don’t have the protection of a red light camera. Watch what you’re doing, make sure that you’re obeying the traffic signals in front of you to prevent accidents.”

Drivers will see the equipment still up but no tickets will be issued.

The city collects 55.8 percent of the revenue from the cameras, minus expenses such as program operations and the cost of city personnel to administer the program.

All revenue from red light traffic camera programs is mandated for traffic safety improvements.

“This has been something people have gotten used to but I think it’s also created some better driving habits among people,” says Hooper. “You see the light turn yellow, slow down, make sure you can get stopped in time and don’t try to speed through at the end of a cycle.”

