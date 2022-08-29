Rainwater harvesting can save you money on your water bill and help restore your lush yard

Bell County, Texas (KWTX) - As water conservation enforcements continue here in parts of Central Texas, we’ve got a way for you to keep your yard looking lush without breaking those rules.

Rainwater harvesting has numerous benefits for your yard and your wallet.

Best used for watering plants, the natural irrigation system will also save you money when paying your water bill each month.

“Oh the benefits are mind boggling,” says Kenneth Schoen.

Schoen, a 79-year-old Vietnam War veteran has been harvesting rainwater since 2013.

He has over 1,500 gallons worth of storage tanks on his property that he uses to collect the water.

“I use it almost every day unless it’s raining,” said Schoen.

Using the water to nourish his plants and wash his dogs when they get muddy, Schoen is able to save money on his water bill while respecting conservation efforts.

“Your water bill is lower. I’d say that’s the number one,” said Teri Marceau with Texas Master Gardeners.

A 2,000 square foot house can collect 1,200 gallons of water during a one-inch rain fall.

“It’s the best water for your plants because it contains no chemicals or impurities, and we highly recommend that for watering plants,” said Karen Colwick with Texas Master Gardeners.

Teri and Karen are both retired but use their time to educate and help others get started with their own water harvesting system.

Kenneth Schoen, a retired Vietnam War veteran, uses his harvested water daily. (KWTX)

Creating your own water harvesting system is easy.

A typical set up consists of a rain barrel and a way for the water to enter your barrel, whether that be by an open-air system or a tube feeding the water from your roof into the barrel.

“Do what I do, just stick it under the roof line. Not even a valley, it’s a straight roof like what you’re seeing here like a triangle, and it collects all the water that’ll fall into that barrel at that point,” said Marceau.

Rain barrels reduce demand on municipal water supplies as well as reducing flooding, erosion and contamination of surface water.

It’s also a great use for pools, aquariums and indoor houseplants.

Full list of building supplies:

- Food Grade Barrel

- Insect Netting (to filter the water)

- Faucet (to let water out)

- 1.75 in. bulkhead fitting (.75 internal pipe threading)

- Drill

- 1.75 in. saw bit

- Jig Saw (or small hand saw)

- Silicone caulk

- Teflon tape

- Bungee cord and cinder blocks (optional, to keep insect netting around barrel)

