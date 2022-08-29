Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Pecos struggles as government quietly expands migrant influx facilities

An under-construction migrant facility in Pecos, TX.
An under-construction migrant facility in Pecos, TX.(Joshua Skinner / KOSA)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - A year-and-a-half after the federal government set up what it called a “temporary migrant holding facility” in Pecos, the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) is instead rapidly expanding it, quietly building and modifying other facilities in Pecos as well.

“I don’t know if and when it’s going to stop,” said Pecos City Manager Charles Lino.

According to CBS News, the move is part of the Biden administration’s efforts to provide up to 19,000 beds for migrant children.

That increase has made Pecos ground zero for immigrant holding facilities, and residents worry the growing number of migrants is changing how people view the city.

“We’d like to be known for the wonderful things that are actually happening in Pecos, and the great things we got going on, rather than our immigration camps,” said Derek Zubeldia, a Republican State Senate candidate for District 29.

Set up in 2021, the original site at Target Lodge Pecos North was designed to hold around 2,000 children ages 13-17. Now called an influx care facility with its own medical center and administrative offices, the number of children is expected to skyrocket.

“I’ve heard numbers as collectively as high as 5,000 children here,” Lino said.

The influx center isn’t large enough to accommodate that many children and the workers necessary to care for them. So, the government has quietly scooped up nearby land, such as a man camp on the west side of town that is under renovation.

Once completed, it’s expected to initially hold around 1,000 children.

But even that’s not enough space.

To care for the increased number of migrant children, another site is being constructed south of I-20, which will house around 1,300 workers. The exploding numbers have already created a city-wide parking shortage.

“Parking is so bad that they’re going to put parking on our rodeo grounds,” said Reeves County resident Stacey Roberts.

In all, Lino expects Pecos’ population, which sits at around 12,000, to bulge by up to 40%.

In a press release back in June, the ORR told the city it had “about 1,305 children in care at the site,” but Pecos and Reeves County rarely get updates on the number of children present or incoming.

That lack of information has also confused residents, some of whom told CBS7 they thought a massive construction site at the intersection of B-20 on I-20 near Pecos was also a migrant facility. It’s actually an Armadillo Hotel.

“Collectively, we feel as a city, along with my city council, that we’re getting partial information,” Lino said. “I don’t know that we ever get the full story.”

The city also loses out on tax revenue, because migrant camps aren’t subject to the same tax guidelines as man camps. Lino says the loophole has resulted in the loss of about $300,000. That number is only the losses from the initial site.

But the camps are on private land, and the government isn’t doing anything illegal, leaving Pecos and its residents to watch and worry.

“It’s a tidal wave,” Lino said.

NOTE: CBS7 reached out to the Department of Health and Human Services for comment about the growing federal presence in Pecos, how long the camps are going to be in place, and the exact number of children and workers expected be housed there. We have not received a response.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck has killed at least one person on State Highway 110 south of Tyler.
DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler
Incident involving train and pedestrian on intersection of Locust Street and Bonner Avenue.
Man dies after being struck by train near downtown Tyler
Jessica Sinclair Crain, 34, of Deberry
Panola County woman allegedly set family member’s car on fire
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Police in Texas are searching for suspects after two youths were killed and a toddler was...
Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen

Latest News

(R) congressional candidate Nathaniel Moran speaking during his visit to the US-Mexico border...
Republican congressional candidate Nathaniel Moran visits US-Mexico border
Incident involving train and pedestrian on intersection of Locust Street and Bonner Avenue.
Man dies after being struck by train near downtown Tyler
Republican congressional candidate Nathaniel Moran visits US-Mexico border
Republican congressional candidate Nathaniel Moran visits US-Mexico border
Jobie Taylor
Palestine man accused of exposing self to group of children
East Texas farmer says crop losses now could mean higher prices next year